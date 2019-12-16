Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter C. Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter C. Black Obituary
Walter C. Black

Walter C. Black joined his parents and the Lord, in heaven on Wednesday December 11th. He had just celebrated his 86th birthday. Walter was a life long resident of Hatch, New Mexico. He was proud to serve our country in the Korean War. He was a Professional Land Surveyor by trade and enjoyed tending to his pecan trees in his retirement. His true love in life was classic cars. Walter loved building, restoring and showing his classic cars, but he loved driving them more than anything. He is survived by his life partner Helen, who he loved dearly, his two sons Richard and Michael, grandchildren Victoria, Casandra, Jennifer, Jason and Christopher, and his great grand children Jackson, William Walter, Scarlett and Lily.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -