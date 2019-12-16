|
Walter C. Black
Walter C. Black joined his parents and the Lord, in heaven on Wednesday December 11th. He had just celebrated his 86th birthday. Walter was a life long resident of Hatch, New Mexico. He was proud to serve our country in the Korean War. He was a Professional Land Surveyor by trade and enjoyed tending to his pecan trees in his retirement. His true love in life was classic cars. Walter loved building, restoring and showing his classic cars, but he loved driving them more than anything. He is survived by his life partner Helen, who he loved dearly, his two sons Richard and Michael, grandchildren Victoria, Casandra, Jennifer, Jason and Christopher, and his great grand children Jackson, William Walter, Scarlett and Lily.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019