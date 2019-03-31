|
|
Walter. R. Kazmier
Las Cruces - Walter R Kazmier, 91, entered eternal life March 6, 2019. Walter was born at sea on January 4, 1928 at which time his parents were Immigrating to the United States from Poland. Those left to mourn his passing include his brother Casey Kazmier of Las Cruces, his niece Danielle Bradley (Ron) of Alexandria, Va., Denise Kazmier of NYC, NY. Also left to mourn is nephew Mark Kazmier and daughter Olivia of Colorado Springs, Colorado, niece Monica Kazmier, husband David Kaiser and sons Leo Henry and Samuel of Wilmette, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his brother Henry and wife Manda Kazmier also both of his parents. Memorial services Friday April 5, 2019 at Village at Northrise assisted living, 2880 N. Roadrunner Parkway, Las Cruces. Activity room 10:00 AM with buffet to follow. Burial at later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, family plot, Calumet City, Illinois.
Entrusted in care of Graham Funeral Home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019