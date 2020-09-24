1/1
Wanda Wynn McKay
Wanda Wynn McKay

Las Cruces - WANDA LOU McKAY, 86, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on Tuesday, September 8. 2020. Born on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1934 in Ninnekah, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of the late Cecil Edward Wynn and Vera Mazy Wynn. Wanda was known as "Easter" during childhood.

She graduated from Oklahoma College for Women with honors in 1953 at the age of 19. Following her graduation, she became a public-school teacher. She met 1st Lieutenant, Charles McKay and they were married in Tacoma, Washington on June 4, 1957. Both she and Charles became ordained ministers and planted churches in both Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. Wanda and Charles founded Speed the Harvest International, which for twenty years sponsored Christian missionaries in Nigeria and Mexico.

She is survived by her son Marcus McKay and wife, Sandra of Las Cruces; two grandchildren, Amanda Horton, and Naomi Payan, and six great grandchildren, Jonathan, Saleen, Isabella, Novalee, Laney Grace, and Gavin. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles McKay, her parents, and by her brother, Edward Isaac Wynn.

Memorial services will be conducted this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Triumphantlife Church, 2020 North Valley Drive in Las Cruces with Pastor Marcus McKay officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to Triumphantlife Church's El Salvador missions project.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
