|
|
Wayne Pengelly
Las Cruces - Our beloved, Wayne Stephen Pengelly, 67, entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.
Wayne was born in Lebanon, Oregon to Mary and Merlin Pengelly on January 20, 1952. He was happily married to Susie Pengelly on May 22, 2004. He worked in Phoenix, AZ as Senior Design Engineer. Colleagues at EDI described him as a valued member of the engineering team, who brought a remarkable passion, experience, and energy to propel the company forward. Wayne also loved his church, Phoenix Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Wayne's faith in Jesus Christ is what made the difference on living a true example of what a Godly man should be. His joyful character was a constant of patience, kindness, gentleness, forgiveness and generosity. He undoubtedly loved with all of his heart. He displayed bravery, strength and the courage of Christ despite having many health complications with cancer.
Always, with a smile on his face, laughter, an adventurous spirit and curiosity to have a good time beyond the realms of the universe, was always determined to live life to its fullest!
He truly was a good son, loving husband, wonderful father, reliable brother, admirable brother in law, caring uncle, supportive nephew, faithful friend and also a very brilliant man!
He was a strong motivation to keep hope for the future and of love. He executed integrity and was impeccable, a man after Gods' own heart; "...Well done, good and faithful servant!
He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne Sebastian Pengelly, Jr, mother Mary Pengelly and father Merlin Pengelly. He is survived by his sweetheart, Susie Pengelly. Son and daughter-in-law Israel and Desiree Pengelly. His sister Kathryne Pengelly. Sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Pat Clayton. Brother and sister-in-law Merlin Charles, Jr. and Marti Pengelly. Brother and sister-in-law Mike and Janet Pengelly. Brother and sister-in-law Paul Mark and Jewel Pengelly. And many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Viewing and Celebration Service will he held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home
555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. Merlin Charles Pengelly, Jr will officiate the services.
He will be laid to rest in Mentor Municipal Cemetery Mentor, Ohio 44060 with his son Wayne Sebastian Pengelly, Jr.
To sign the Online Guest Book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019