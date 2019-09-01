|
Wendy K. Charles
Las Cruces - WENDY K. CHARLES, age 57, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in her home in care of her son. She was born January 3, 1962 to Melvin Sidney Fleming and Nina Hyatt. Wendy was a construction contractor and specialty painter.
She loved her family dearly and cherished their memories dearly. She kept in pristine condition, among other things, love letters written to Winifred from Gordon Fleming (married for 45 years) as he flew across the country in 1964 while in the service.
Survivors include a son, Dustin Charles of Las Cruces; her mother, Nina Hyatt Fleming; her siblings, Clifford Carter, Lisa Doran, Caren Martin, Cindy Anderson, Melvin Fleming Jr., and Laura Koche. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur John Charles on June 4, 2019 and is now reunited with her loved ones, a handful of dogs and a horse named Princess.
At Wendy's request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 AM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Robert Ramsey officiating. Concluding Service and Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
"Then let this stream, in your life that flows from mountain peaks which forever grow. Take the summer's heat and winter's snow and pass itself to those below and life continues."
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 1, 2019