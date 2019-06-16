|
Wilba Lee Duggan
Las Cruces - Wilba Lee Duggan, 87, joined her heavenly father on 13 June, 2019. A lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, Wilba was born on 22 February, 1932 to Rudolph and Emma Treiber, at Shattuck, Oklahoma. She grew up in the dust bowl of Oklahoma during the great depression and WW II as a farmer's daughter where she learned the skills of milking, cooking, seamstress, truck and tractor driver. Wilba graduated from Shattuck High School in 1949 after winning honors as the best female driver in the Oklahoma state high school driver training competition. She attended business school in Oklahoma City taking her first job with Mobile Oil Company in Oklahoma City.
On 12 June, 1955, Wilba married 2Lt. Daniel E. Duggan, at Christ Lutheran Church, Shattuck, OK and immediately started a successful career as an Army wife of over 30 years. Wilba traveled extensively with Dan serving in such places as Okinawa and Germany. Speaking German in the home while growing up Wilba qualified and served as a telephone operator for the US Army in Stuttgart Germany. In addition to being a homemaker and Army wife, Wilba became an accomplished artist in oils, acrylics, as well as tole painting.
Wilba and Dan have three children, Michael (Marja), Cynthia Shonk (John), and Kevin; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Haley), Janet (Jake), Michelle, Hunter Tomlin, Shane, David, Delayne and a great granddaughter, Leighton. Other survivors include a sister, Elizabeth (Melvin); three brothers, Floyd (Mildred), Fred (Neva), and Randy (Kathleen) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Wilba will be interred in her home town of Shattuck, OK where she and Dan grew up. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 16, 2019