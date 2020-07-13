Wilbert Ehlers
Las Cruces - Wilbert H Ehlers, 91, of Las Cruces, NM passed away on July 6, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Wilbert (Willy) was born in Mayville, WI to Herman &Emma (Luidtke) Ehlers on April 22, 1929. He married Martha (Dikant) on December 23, 1957 at Kassel, Germany. They met in
Germany while he was stationed there. He served his country for 24 years in the US Air Force. Willy retired from the military in 1971 at Gahanna, Ohio. After that, he spent 15 years working for the State of Ohio. After many years of traveling, they settled in Las Cruces, NM.
Willy is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Theodore, Melvin and Ruben, and his sisters Florence Hoepner, Evelyn Bartelt, Delores Lewandowski and Violet Malek.
Willy is mourned by his wife Martha, his son Mike (Mary), his daughter Betty (Charlie) Case, Nieces, Janet Ehlers and Marlene Pamerin (Hoepner) and many others. His grandchildren include Scott Ehlers (Josephine), Dawn Ehlers, Calvin Slayton (Mackensie), Nicholas Ehlers, Sarah Case, Charlie Case and James Case. His great-grandchildren are Sophia, Connor, Alexandra and Dawn.
A public gathering will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home with a burial at 11:15 am at Masonic Cemetery. Current state mandates due to the pandemic will be enforced.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com