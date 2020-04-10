|
|
Wilbur A. Sitze, Jr.
Las Cruces - With great sorrow, the family of Wilbur A. Sitze, Jr. of Las Cruces, NM, announces his passing at the age of 81 on April 7, 2020.
Born April 6, 1939 in Albuquerque, NM, at the time of his death he was married to Annette Tombaugh-Sitze. He was formerly married to RoMay Sitze. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Doris Sitze and his nephew Scott Sitze.
Due to current travel restrictions related to COVID-19, Memorial Services will be held in Las Cruces, New Mexico at a later date to be determined.
Wilbur was a husband, father, bookworm, outdoor enthusiast, cat lover, science fiction and astronomy buff, and a natural born engineer. He was a 4th generation New Mexican and spent his formative years in Array and Truth or Consequences, NM prior to moving to Las Cruces, where he attended NMSU. It was during his time at NMSU that he met and befriended both Clyde Tombaugh, who served as a mentor to him, and Clyde's daughter Annette. Wilbur and Annette married other people, had children and remained close friends for years. Following the dissolutions of their respective marriages, Wilbur and Annette reunited and were joined in marriage in 1992, combining their two respective families.
Wilbur served in the Air Force from 1962-1964. He served in Okinawa as an Air Force Radio Specialist. He served in South Korea during the Cuban Crisis. After serving in the Air Force, he returned to school and graduated with a law degree and later earned a professional engineering license. His career included working with NM Highway Department; Grumman AeroSpace Division, Lockheed, SpaceCom, TDRSS, and other companies housed at the Nasa White Sands Test Facility. From instrumented testing for the shuttle engines, to testing satellite subsystems he worked hard to do his jobs with the same precision he applied to all aspects of his life. He loved what he did. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
After retiring, he and Annette spent time tutoring school-age children in English, math and science. He was also active in supporting Annette's family in the International Astronomical Union (IAU) debates regarding the classification of Pluto as a planet and the 2015 New Horizons spacecraft flyby of Pluto.
He was hard-working, smart, tough, stubbornly precise! Through example, he taught those around him to think for themselves, work hard, to be self-sufficient. He loved watching baseball, camping, hunting and was an avid life-long fisherman. He had a passion for classical music and attending the Las Cruces Symphony performances. He had a life-long adoration for cats and his children quickly learned that all they had to do was bring home a kitten and put it in his hands for them to successfully get a new pet!
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Annette Tombaugh-Sitze of Las Cruces, NM; brother Robert L. Sitze of Harrisburg, NC; sister Laura B. Manley of Bella Vista, AR; his children Robin D. Sitze of Greeley CO; Richard A. Sitze of Round Rock, TX; David N. Sitze of Salt Lake City, UT; Donald O. Sitze of Round Rock TX; Kevin L. Sitze of Round Rock, TX; Kerry A. Palma-Szalay of Las Cruces, NM; Cheryl L. Young of Los Gatos, CA; Sharla G. Larsen of Katy, TX; Julia Decker of Castle Rock, CO; Janice L. Hadley of Madison, AL; Diana I. Cook of Golden, CO; his step-children Ellen Bell of Las Cruces, NM; Kathy Willoughby of Las Cruces, NM; Shawna Blair of Loveland, CO; Brenda Willoughby of Longmont, CO; and 35 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, and given Wilbur's love of animals, please consider a donation to the Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary in Las Cruces.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020