Wilfred Henry Louis Beich
Wilfred Henry Louis Beich was born on August 30, 1926 and went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ after a long and faithful life on March 11, 2020.
Wilfred is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth May Beich.
Wilfred is survived by his children: Ronald Beich and wife Avis and Bruce Beich and wife Katherine.
Wilfred found true fulfillment in serving his friends at Evangelical Free Church of Las Cruces, New Mexico as well as his friends The Gideons.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please send memorials to Gideon International.
Please visit New Hope Funeral Home website for full obituary at
www.newhopefh.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020