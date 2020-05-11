|
Willa Dean Harris
Grand Junction - Willa Dean ("Dee") (Mills )Harris of Grand Junction, Colorado was born on May 28, 1923, to Mabel Ward Mills and Cecil Mills in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and went home to her Lord on January 25, 2020.
Dee live in Las Cruces for 31 years after she and Lynn Harris retired. Dee was a tireless volunteer and loved senior Olympics, serving on the Dona County and state boards for New Mexico Senior Olympics. To view Dee's full obituary, please visit https://www.grandvalleyfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Willa-Harris. A celebration of Dee's life will be in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at her son's home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeWest, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 11 to May 17, 2020