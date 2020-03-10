|
|
William A. Milyard
Las Cruces - William A. (Bill) Milyard passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born March 25, 1945 in Albuquerque, NM to Addison and Lorene Milyard. He lived in Roswell, NM throughout his childhood and school years graduating from Roswell High School in 1964. After completing his military service, Bill attended and graduated from New Mexico State University in 1971.
He was married for 51 years to Christine (Chris) Peschka Milyard settling in Las Cruces in 1979. He enjoyed 73 years of life involved in a variety of careers and hobby interests including classic cars, travel and anything artistic. Bill was a District Manager of the Boy Scouts of America, an owner/manager of a Sambo's restaurant, and an owner/builder of Oak Lifestyles furniture company. During this time he also designed and built two family homes and a Cloudcroft cabin. For the past 22 years he also enjoyed teaching developmental math at Dona Ana Community College in Las Cruces.
Bill was very much a family man. He was very proud of his two sons, Michael Addison (Ninfa) and Christopher Allen (Kathryn) and his 6 grandchildren (Ninfita, Katya, Cosette, Melia, Cameron and Caroline). Bill is survived by sisters Jackie Slaughter (Tom) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Patt Harrington (Gerald) of Roswell, NM. In addition, he leaves a large extended family and many friends who have great memories of their times together.
He was preceded in death by his parents Addison and Lorene Milyard and sister Yonene Goodrum.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Getz Chapel at 1410 Bowman, Las Cruces with visitation from 6-7pm and a memorial service from 7-8pm. The funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 am at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish at 2615 S. Solano, Las Cruces, NM.
Burial will be held at a later date.
A reception will follow at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, NM in the Organ View Terrace.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either The Salvation Army (PO Box 1423, Las Cruces, NM 88004) or Mesilla Valley Hospice (299 Montana, Las Cruces, NM 88005).
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020