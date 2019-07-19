|
|
William "Bill" C. Wheeler
Las Cruces - WILLIAM "BILL" CLARENCE WHEELER, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with his wife, Mary Ann, at his bedside. "Bill', as he was fondly known to family and friends was born in Roswell, NM on December 31, 1938 to Clarence and Dorothy Wheeler.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Ann; their three children, William Vandoren "Van" of Portland, OR, Charles Benjamin "Benjie" of Fort Collins, CO, and Mary Elizabeth of the family home. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Alta Wheeler; his parents, and his sister, Susanne "Suzie" Storr, who also died on June 18, twenty-one years ago.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sierra Vista Community Church, 514 N. Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 19, 2019