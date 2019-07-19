Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
William Wheeler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Sierra Vista Community Church
514 N. Telshor Blvd
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Wheeler


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. "Bill" Wheeler Obituary
William "Bill" C. Wheeler

Las Cruces - WILLIAM "BILL" CLARENCE WHEELER, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with his wife, Mary Ann, at his bedside. "Bill', as he was fondly known to family and friends was born in Roswell, NM on December 31, 1938 to Clarence and Dorothy Wheeler.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Ann; their three children, William Vandoren "Van" of Portland, OR, Charles Benjamin "Benjie" of Fort Collins, CO, and Mary Elizabeth of the family home. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Alta Wheeler; his parents, and his sister, Susanne "Suzie" Storr, who also died on June 18, twenty-one years ago.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sierra Vista Community Church, 514 N. Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now