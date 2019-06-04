|
William Floyde Adams
- - William Floyde Adams, 78, succumbed to cancer in the loving comfort of his son's home, where family nursed him through his final weeks that ended on May 30, 2019, with his dear wife, Connie, tenderly supporting him through it all.
Floyde was married to his best friend for 58 years. Floyde and Connie have three children, 5 grandchildren and 4.5 great grandchildren. Bill is their first child (Chris), with twins, Lynne (Sam) and Nancy, completing the family. Floyde deeply loved his grandchildren - Bill's four kids - Elise (Nate), Nolan (Kasey), Justina (Joe) and Logan, and Nancy's son, Josh. Elise, Nolan, and Justina added four great granddaughters: Melody, Skye, Joanna, and Elliott, and Floyde delighted in watching them grow.
Floyde was the oldest child of the late Bill and Martha Adams. His siblings are Sid (Linda), Bob (Marla), Marty (predeceased) and Bonnie (Pat).
Floyde was born on August 14, 1940 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where he was at home in the outdoors riding his horse, chasing his dog, swimming in the stock tanks, and hunting snakes. His family moved to El Paso when Floyde was 12. He thrived with new opportunities available in academics and athletics and he was a star at both. He was especially gifted in mathematics and engineering design, so he got his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from NMSU, followed by a Master's Degree from NYU, while he worked at Bell Laboratories. Floyde was proud to serve his country in the Army. After that, he continued serving his country by working in national security at Sandia National Laboratories.
With an entrepreneurial spirit, in 1972, he entered into a business partnership with his father. Their many enterprises included pecan and alfalfa farms, gas station, auto repair shop, and car sales. When his father retired, Floyde was blessed to extend the partnership to his son, Bill, which they enjoyed until Floyde's death.
He built two houses and was thrilled to help Bill build his house. He restored many antique tractors, engines and cars. He was a voracious reader, who loved to learn. When he retired, he worked hard to earn his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Madison University. While he was an engineer to his core, he was also devoted to nurturing his artistic side. His medium was painting landscapes on canvas with oils and he left some amazing art to his family. Floyde loved to travel and even piloted his own plane. His favorite mode of travel was on the road in an RV with his best friend riding shotgun. A frequent family destination and happy place for Floyde was Disneyland, where he was a kid again.
In a recent act of love for his family, Floyde wrote and published his autobiography in 2017. He's still telling his story his way. He led a beautiful, prolific, and courageous life that will be celebrated in an informal memorial service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at 2001 South Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Please join the family in the celebration which will include a display of some of his many restored works and art. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ME Academy at NMSU.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 4, 2019