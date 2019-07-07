|
William G. Smith
Front Royal, VA - William "Bill" Garfield Smith, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home. Born to Gilbert and Josie Smith, both deceased, of Front Royal. Bill was a retired Army Master Sergeant, dedicating 27 years of service through Korean, Vietnam and Cold Wars. Bill was stationed 13 years at White Sands Missile Range with oversight of many covert missile projects. During his time at WSMR, Bill was an accomplished Western rider, winning numerous ribbons and trophies for his riding skills. After military retirement, Bill enjoyed working on appliances, automobiles and had a small business in Las Cruces for several years. Bill was also an avid British Car enthusiast and owner, belonging to the British Car Club. After his 2nd retirement from his business, Bill moved to 40-acres in Deming NM, caring for his wife and the property. Bill loved riding his tractor, fixing 'things' and the open space of Southern New Mexico.
Bill was an out-going, friendly and salt of the earth good man. He is survived by his wife, Diana Allen-Smith, daughter Tanya Smith-Carroccio, son-in-law James Carroccio of Sun City West, Grandson Jim Allen Salyers of Mesa, AZ and three great-grandchildren. His son, Bryon Smith, and brother Dennis Smith precede him in death. Close family members include Debbie Byrd, niece of Berkeley Springs, WV Sarah Stotler and family of Martinsburg, WV and Irene Nelson, cousin, of Front Royal, VA. Bill had many friends in Las Cruces. Deming and Front Royal. Bill was born in the arms of a loved one and left in the arms of loved ones. He will be dearly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Any donations should be sent to donate in tribute for Parkinson's cure.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019