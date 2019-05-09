|
|
William "Allen" Isaacks
- - William "Allen" Isaacks beloved father, brother and friend, passed away April 27, 2019. Born November 27, 1957 to Jeff and Marilyn (Sundt) Isaacks in Las Cruces, NM. Allen was from a large ranching family, and proud to be a cowboy. His mother's family founded Sundt Construction. Allen grew up a hard worker, from ranching, farming and operating heavy equipment to racing cars and giving his son every ounce of love and support he could. He loved to travel and he loved helping people more than anything. He never met a stranger and was always quick to lend a helping hand. Allen loved a good laugh, a good joke and a good prank. He loved life, his country and he loved his trucks!. His beautiful smile and quick wit will be truly missed! Allen is survived by his best friend and son, Sean Isaacks; three brothers, Jeffrey, Steve and John; his 6 sisters, Peggy Jones, Ann Banks, Penny Crawford, Pat Isaacks, Marian Marshall and Lori Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1ST AVE., TUCSON AZ, 85719 (520)888-1111.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 9, 2019