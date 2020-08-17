William James AmendolaLas Cruces - William James Amendola, known as Bill and Billy by his loved ones, was born May 03, 1947 in the Bronx, NY. His soul departed this earth on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 due to existing health conditions. He joins his beloved wife, Spring Sanchez Amendola, and his loving parents Elvia and William Amendola resting in peace.Bill is survived by his three daughters Ariel, Valerie and Rosemarie Amendola, his uncle George and aunt Rosemarie Motto, and his wife Spring's extended family. Bill grew up in NYC and New Jersey, later joining the US army where he fought bravely in the Vietnam war. After his honorable discharge, he became a skilled and successful barber and hairstylist. He would later relocate from the east coast with his parents to New Mexico in the mid-1970s. It was here in Las Cruces he would meet his beloved wife, Spring, and have three wonderful daughters.Bill will be remembered for his passion for music, geology, reading, his art and writing. Bill's life will be celebrated at a later date. In his honor, Bill's daughters have requested that food, clothes and monetary donations be made to the local organization Community of Hope, that has supported homeless and near homeless families and its goal to house Veteran's and offer health and mental health services in our community.At his request Cremation has taken place. Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005.