1/2
William James Amendola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William James Amendola

Las Cruces - William James Amendola, known as Bill and Billy by his loved ones, was born May 03, 1947 in the Bronx, NY. His soul departed this earth on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 due to existing health conditions. He joins his beloved wife, Spring Sanchez Amendola, and his loving parents Elvia and William Amendola resting in peace.

Bill is survived by his three daughters Ariel, Valerie and Rosemarie Amendola, his uncle George and aunt Rosemarie Motto, and his wife Spring's extended family. Bill grew up in NYC and New Jersey, later joining the US army where he fought bravely in the Vietnam war. After his honorable discharge, he became a skilled and successful barber and hairstylist. He would later relocate from the east coast with his parents to New Mexico in the mid-1970s. It was here in Las Cruces he would meet his beloved wife, Spring, and have three wonderful daughters.

Bill will be remembered for his passion for music, geology, reading, his art and writing. Bill's life will be celebrated at a later date. In his honor, Bill's daughters have requested that food, clothes and monetary donations be made to the local organization Community of Hope, that has supported homeless and near homeless families and its goal to house Veteran's and offer health and mental health services in our community.

At his request Cremation has taken place. Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
To my cousins, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Your mother Spring is our cousin and we loved her so. May she receive him with joy. God bless you and you are in my prayers
Ernesto Gutierrez
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved