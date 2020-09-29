1/
William Joseph Dawkins Iii
William Joseph Dawkins III

La Mesa - William Joseph Dawkins III (Butch) 64 died at his home in La Mesa, NM on September 25, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Butch was born in Albuquerque, NM November 6, 1955 to William Joseph Dawkins Jr and Edna Earl Key, and was a lifetime resident of Dona Ana County. He is survived by his wife Justina of 39 years, two sons Mathew Dawkins of Las Cruces, and Justin Barker (Samantha) of Las Vegas, NV, and three sisters, Yvonne Carson (Keith) of Las Cruces, Dianne Dawkins of La Mesa, Susie Carlisle (Raymond) of La Mesa and a large extended family.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mesilla Valley Hospice and requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Mesilla Valley Hospice Foundation. https://mvhospice.kindful.com/

Services are Pending

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
