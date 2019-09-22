|
William Kenneth Zellefrow Sr.
Las Cruces - WILLIAM KENNETH ZELLEFROW SR., age 87, of Las Cruces passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 18, 1932 in Oakdale, PA to Hallam F. and Edna McKinley Zellefrow. William served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. In 1992, Dr. Zellefrow retired from New Mexico State University.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of sixty-two years, Twila Browell Zellefrow; four sons, William Ken Zellefrow Jr., (Ginny) of Missouri, Hallam Eric Zellefrow of Las Cruces, James Clint Zellefrow (Pat) of Farmington, and Vincent Edward Zellefrow (Belinda) of California. Other survivors include seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Watt; and a grandson Vincent Edward Zellefrow Jr.
Per Dr. Zellefrow's wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 22, 2019