William Meredith Black
Las Cruces - William (Bill) Meredith Black, 83, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019. Bill was born in Tulsa, Ok to Meredith and Uleda (Williams) Black. At an early age his love of sports was evident. He played basketball in high school and collegiate golf at the University of Oklahoma (Boomer Sooners) from '55-58. The OU golf teams were conference champions '55-57. Bill competed in the qualifying rounds for the 1958 US Open at Southern Hills, missing the cut by 1 stroke. Bill married Mary Ann Bentley in 1958 and they had four children.
Bill "Coach" Black taught and coached in the Clovis school system for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He coached almost every sport and was part of a coaching staff that won 10 high school championships. While he was the head track coach, his athletes consistently competed at the highest levels and set several state records.
After his divorce, Bill married Fran Wells Steigely. They were married for 33 and a half years. Upon retiring, they moved to Las Cruces, NM, where they were active members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Bill served for three years on the church vestry. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved to hunt, fish, and golf-a passion he passed on to his kids. He and Fran often could be found driving their RV to the mountains. His love for golf never ended. He enjoyed playing weekly with his buddies.
Bill is survived by his loving family; his wife Fran, children Jim, Mike (Tracy Lemoine), Doug (Holly Haas), and Tanya (Col. Greg Anderson, USA Ret.), his sister Marilyn, his nieces and nephews, step-children; Shery Scott, Chris Steigely, and Terry Steigely (Valerie McBee), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was loving and generous. His kind, compassionate influence will continue to be felt by all who knew him. We will miss the sparkle in his eyes and his wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by us all.
The memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 518 North Alameda Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88005. The service is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Oklahoma's OU Foundation "OU Chip in Club" University of Oklahoma Foundation, Inc., 100 Timberdell Rd., Norman, OK 73019. https://giving.oufoundation.org. Alternatively, donations may be made to the or St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019