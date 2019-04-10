|
|
William Richard Woolf
Las Cruces - William Richard Woolf, 71, of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away on April 5, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. William was born in Grand Rapids, MI, to Richard and Marie Woolf on April 20, 1947. He married Susan Maag on April 12, 1969 in Grand Rapids, MI. He worked as a technical writer for Dematic Corp (Rapistan) for 45 years. He was a veteran and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was involved in Grand Rapids Amateur Radio Club, board member of Western District Credit Union, volunteer for Grand Rapids police department, worked with National Weather Service during severe weather, also donated time with emergency services through amateur radio, sang in the choir at Woodview Christian Church, and was part of local Las Cruces model railroad group. He liked motorcycle riding, enjoyed walking, bike riding, working outside in his yard, music (playing drums, guitar, and singing), attending and watching car races, car shows, softball, and cheering for University of Michigan football.
William was preceded in death by his father Richard Ralph Woolf, brother in-law Steven Arnold, nephews Tim Arnold, and Doug Arnold.
William is survived by his wife Susan (Maag) Woolf, daughters Emily Woolf and Caroline Woolf-Gurley (Luke), mother Marie Woolf, sister Marcy Arnold, brother Craig Woolf (Barb), grandchildren Matthew and Andrew Jonkman, and Rosalia and Autumn Gurley.
Donations may be given to Mesilla Valley Hospice in lieu of flowers.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 1:00pm at Peace Lutheran Church on 1701 E. Missouri, Las Cruces, NM.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019