William S. Gilliss Ii
William S. Gilliss II

Las Cruces - William S. Gilliss II passed away suddenly at home due to health issues on October 13, 2020. Born on March 5, 1961 in Great Falls, Montana to William S. and Rosemary A. Gilliss.

Billy was a 1979 Mayfield graduate and went on to receive his Associates in Welding at DACC. Billy loved to fish and play dominoes and was an avid sports fan and a trivia master.

He was a very caring and loving person who we will dearly miss.

He is preceded in death by both his parents Bill and Rosemary and sister Melanie R. Evans.

He is survived by brother Leo and sister Marilyn Vaughan (Lawrence), brother in law Kenny Evans, nephews Daniel Evans, Eddie and Kyle Tellez, nieces Sharlotte and Kylia Tellez, Dakotah and Haily Vaughan, Jordynn Hackey.

Due to COVID there will be a graveside ceremony at a later time.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
