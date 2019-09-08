|
|
William S. Harlan
Phoenix, AZ - William (Bill) S. Harlan, 84, passed away on August 7, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. He was born April 8, 1935 to Joseph Wayne and Elizabeth (Sims) Harlan in Kansas City, MO. The family moved to Independence, MO where Bill spent his boyhood years, graduating from William Chrisman High School in 1953 and from University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, in 1957. Bill served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force (OSI) at Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM. He then began a career in banking in Kansas City, MO before relocating with his family to Phoenix in 1972. He earned an advanced banking degree at the Pacific Coast Banking School, University of Washington, in 1978 and retired from Bank One, Arizona (now Chase Bank) in 1997. After 33 years in Phoenix he moved to Las Cruces, NM and enjoyed 14 years there. Recently, he relocated back to Phoenix in order to live out his final days at the base of the mountains he loved so much.
Bill loved his years of tennis competition, both in Phoenix at Match Point Tennis Club and with his tennis buddies at Lions' Park in Las Cruces, where he traded good natured barbs, and shot-making abilities, both fantastic and lousy. Bill made friends easily and he enjoyed time with family, watching sports, tracking the stock market, keeping up with new car models and taking long car drives, especially to see family and friends across the country.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Mary Beth (McGuire) of Phoenix, son Joseph, and his wife Fiona, daughter Jennifer, and her husband Bei Beidinger, and his adoring granddaughter Harlyn. Also surviving is his sister Ruth Harlan Lamb of Independence, MO and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Virginia Harlan Hess of Independence, MO.
At his request, cremation has taken place. There will be a private gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at hansenmortuary.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019