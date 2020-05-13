|
|
William (Billy) S. Moreno
Las Cruces - (Billy) William S. Moreno, was born in Las Cruces, NM.
Billy is preceded in death by his son (Alex) Alejandro Jose Soltero.
Billy is survived by his wife, Teresa A. Moreno and his daughter Tanya C. Soltero.
At Billy's request, there will be no services, so Viejo see you in paradise.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 13 to May 17, 2020