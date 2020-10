Or Copy this URL to Share

Searchlight, NV - Willie Alaniz, age 80 of Searchlight, NV, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born in La Mesa, NM to Francisco "Chimuri" and Mary Alaniz. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in his home state of New Mexico.









