Winifred Youngs Jacobs
Las Cruces - Winifred Youngs Jacobs, Win or Winnie to family and friends, passed away at her home in Las Cruces on July 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Kind hearted and generous, selfless and loving, she will be missed by many near and far.
Winifred Elizabeth Youngs was born to Birdsey Arthur and Agnes Wells Youngs in Greenport, Long Island, New York on May 13, 1937. She graduated as valedictorian of Cincinnatus High School in upstate New York in 1955. She was awarded a bachelor's degree in English from the New York State Teachers College at Albany in 1959, and a master's degree in English from Pennsylvania State University in 1963.
During one of her first teaching jobs at Monroe Community College, Rochester, New York, she met her husband Ed, a math instructor and Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict. They married November 27, 1964 in Rochester, embarking on a lifetime adventure.
The increasing intensity of the Vietnam War fueled demand for mathematics professionals at the Defense Department, and the couple relocated to Arlington, Virginia in 1965. In 1967, Win and Ed conceived a child. Shortly thereafter, Ed refused a 6-month posting to the North Sea, bringing his civilian DoD career to an abrupt end. Ed returned to teaching while the couple sought a business opportunity in the Washington, DC area. Robert E. Simon had just reinvested his Carnegie Hall fortune, purchasing 7700 acres of sleepy, rolling emerald pastures and oak forests of the Bowman Ranch in unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. A weekend drive to the country led the couple to one of the first communities being built in the Lake Anne neighborhood, and soon they bought their first house in the new place called Reston to welcome their first child.
In March of 1968, the couple opened Office World, an office supply store in neighboring Herndon, Virginia. Win gave birth to their son Josh in June of that year. Ed remained a full time teacher for the next 5 years, while Win built a retail and commercial business from scratch, counting among their clients the offices of several major airlines at nearby Dulles Airport and the Washington Redskins Chantilly practice facility. Win would take children along on some visits to watch the planes, even the Concorde, or try to steal a glimpse of a football practice. A proud souvenir was a football signed by the team members of the 1972 NFC Champions. Win served as vice-president and then president of the Herndon Chamber of Commerce, as well as a founder of FISH, a community service agency in Reston.
Win helped organize Reston Youth Soccer in the early 1970's, where her sons were avid participants, and also served on the board of the Reston Home Owners Association. Ed concluded his teaching career to work with his wife full-time. They expanded the business to satellite locations in Vienna, Virginia, and Rosslyn, Virginia. As the personal computer revolution started, they added those products to their portfolio, and a professional business furnishings operation as well.
With the growth of Office World, Ed and Win needed additional help in the daily operations of the store.
As luck would have it, their future "adopted" son, Dae, stopped by for a visit in the Summer of 1984.
They offered Dae a job for the summer, and during school breaks. Ed and Win took Dae "under their wings" and as time went by, informally adopted him as their own.
Josh and Dae worked with Ed and Win in the business throughout their high school years. Once the sons graduated and moved on to college, they operated the business for a few more years, but sold in 1991 to spend more time with family. Win was a devoted daughter who made living arrangements for her widowed mother in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, and visited and entertained her regularly.
In 1993, their son Josh moved to Albuquerque, and Win and Ed discovered the beautiful mountains and endless blue skies of the Land of Enchantment. On a trip south, the stark beauty of the Organ Mountains struck a chord in Win. Soon thereafter, Win and Ed found themselves writing their next chapter from a cute 3-bedroom home on Pinehurst Street, Las Cruces NM with her 89-year-old mother Agnes moving to Good Samaritan Village across the street.
Much as they had in Virginia, Win and Ed made friends easily and became involved with causes important to them while devoting time to new opportunities. Win and Ed explored all over New Mexico together finding favorite haunts and dear friends in Albuquerque, Taos, Santa Fe, and Cloudcroft. In 2000 they travelled to Asia to celebrate New Year in Hong Kong.
Win's aging mother passed away in 2001 at the age of 97. Tragically, Ed fell victim to a heart attack 6 months later.
Win weathered these losses quietly and gracefully, determined to make the most of her own life. In these years she visited family back east regularly at numerous places in the United States and partook of many weddings, christenings, and other family events. She organized further the genealogy information created by her aunt. She took up a new residence on Majestic Terrace Drive and rejoiced in a community of mutual aid and affection, which supported her in recent times.
Win was a gifted writer and editor and grew to a position of local renown in literary circles. She was a longtime member of Las Cruces Desert Writers. She crafted her writings with care, and published in local literary journals. Devoted to the wellbeing of animals, Win served on the board of the Humane Society of Southern New Mexico.
Win was a public figure, taking a role in housing issues in the state and once running for city council. She contributed to the quality of life in Las Cruces via work with the League of Women Voters and the Dona Ana Arts Council. In recent years Win weathered serious health challenges, but won her way back. She rededicated herself to an exercise routine as she firmly believed "the Lord helps those who help themselves." Living fully until her last, Win passed away peacefully, writing at her desk.
Win is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Edward M. Jacobs, parents Birdsey and Agnes Youngs, brothers Richard Youngs and Birdsey Youngs, Jr., and sister-in-law Catherine Youngs (nee Hannabury).
She is survived by sons Dae Yi of Maryland and Josh Jacobs of Texas, their wives Doreen Yi and Lisa Virgoe, brother Allan of New York, grandchildren Jae Hyeon Yi, Caitlyn Yi, Ariel Jacobs, and Kyra Jacobs, and nieces, nephews, and cousins, numerous descendants of the Youngs and Wells families of Long Island.
The family requests that memorials be made to Dona Ana Arts Council or the Greater Las Cruces League of Women Voters.
A "celebration of life" gathering is scheduled for August 9th at 7:30 PM, at Plaza de Las Cruces. Please plan on bringing your chairs since the seating arrangements will be limited. Win will be interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery, reunited with Ed in perpetual rest.
