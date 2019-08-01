|
Xavier Sanchez
Las Cruces - Xavier Sanchez 57, of Las Cruces, NM passed away Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father Roberto Sanchez; brother Bobby Sanchez; paternal grandparents Juan and Gregoria Sanchez; and maternal grandparents Ramon and Trinidad Porras. He is survived by his loving mother Maria Adela Sanchez; three brothers: Jesus E. Sanchez and wife Margaret, Ricardo Sanchez and wife Susana, and Arturo Sanchez; five sisters: Yolanda Garcia and husband Enrique, Nellie Nandayapa and husband Santos, Virginia Aldaco and husband Juan, Olga Provencio and husband Israel, and Leticia Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews. And also by his beloved dog Thunder. Visitation for Xavier Sanchez will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 02, 2019 at La Paz Grahams Funeral Home (555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, NM). The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 1, 2019