Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Xavier Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Xavier Sanchez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Xavier Sanchez Obituary
Xavier Sanchez

Las Cruces - Xavier Sanchez 57, of Las Cruces, NM passed away Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father Roberto Sanchez; brother Bobby Sanchez; paternal grandparents Juan and Gregoria Sanchez; and maternal grandparents Ramon and Trinidad Porras. He is survived by his loving mother Maria Adela Sanchez; three brothers: Jesus E. Sanchez and wife Margaret, Ricardo Sanchez and wife Susana, and Arturo Sanchez; five sisters: Yolanda Garcia and husband Enrique, Nellie Nandayapa and husband Santos, Virginia Aldaco and husband Juan, Olga Provencio and husband Israel, and Leticia Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews. And also by his beloved dog Thunder. Visitation for Xavier Sanchez will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 02, 2019 at La Paz Grahams Funeral Home (555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, NM). The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Xavier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now