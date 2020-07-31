Yolanda "Yolie" C. Garcia
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Yolanda (Yolie) C. Garcia, age 71. On July 28, 2020 Yolie entered eternal life to be with her Heavenly Father. Yolie was born August 14, 1948 in Santa Rita, N.M. to Manuel and Elvira Cordero. She was a 1967 Cobre High Graduate.
Throughout her life, she worked the Pro shop at Golf courses around New Mexico and Arizona. She loved with all she had. She was known best for her beautiful smile and warm hugs. She never met a stranger and had a way of making people fall in love with her kindness and warmth. Later in life, she lived for her four grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.
Yolie is survived by her daughter, Annalisa Griego and husband J.C., four grandchildren, Chaz, Jayben, Camille and Jace. Her sister Lucie Padilla and husband Sammy. Nieces, Naomi Cordero, whom she raised as her own Elvira, Kristy Cordero from California, and Nicole C. Serna. Nephews; Lionel M. Padilla, Gilbert, Gabriel, Rick and Rudy Cordero. She was preceded in death by her parents, her Brother Arturo, Sister Delia and her Son Charles.
Her loss will leave a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We take great comfort knowing she is reunited with her son that she missed so much. So many wonderful memories will remain in our hearts and every time we think of her, a smile will appear.
At her request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will follow at a later date with a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolie's honor can be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.