1/1
Yolanda C. "Yolie" Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda "Yolie" C. Garcia

Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Yolanda (Yolie) C. Garcia, age 71. On July 28, 2020 Yolie entered eternal life to be with her Heavenly Father. Yolie was born August 14, 1948 in Santa Rita, N.M. to Manuel and Elvira Cordero. She was a 1967 Cobre High Graduate.

Throughout her life, she worked the Pro shop at Golf courses around New Mexico and Arizona. She loved with all she had. She was known best for her beautiful smile and warm hugs. She never met a stranger and had a way of making people fall in love with her kindness and warmth. Later in life, she lived for her four grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.

Yolie is survived by her daughter, Annalisa Griego and husband J.C., four grandchildren, Chaz, Jayben, Camille and Jace. Her sister Lucie Padilla and husband Sammy. Nieces, Naomi Cordero, whom she raised as her own Elvira, Kristy Cordero from California, and Nicole C. Serna. Nephews; Lionel M. Padilla, Gilbert, Gabriel, Rick and Rudy Cordero. She was preceded in death by her parents, her Brother Arturo, Sister Delia and her Son Charles.

Her loss will leave a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We take great comfort knowing she is reunited with her son that she missed so much. So many wonderful memories will remain in our hearts and every time we think of her, a smile will appear.

At her request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will follow at a later date with a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolie's honor can be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved