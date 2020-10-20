1/1
Yolanda Flores
Las Cruces - Yolanda C. Flores, 66, a resident of Las Cruces, NM entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence. Yolanda was born on January 27, 1954 in Las Cruces, NM to Oralia Peña. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Johnny T. Flores; one son, Estefano Diamante of Las Cruces, NM; two daughters, Eilen Moreno of Las Cruces, NM and Leah Flores and her husband Estevan of Las Cruces, NM; four sisters, Jeanie Johnson, Lily Marrujo, Gracie Peña and Peggy Astorga; six grandchildren, John Moreno, Evaleigh Galaz, Destiny Flores, Frankie Moreno, Savannah Flores and Bryan Summers; three great grandchildren, Chloe Moreno, Nataleah Gonzalez and Lucas Murillo; her special sister, Lydia Marrujo; special godchildren, Antoinette Jacquez and Raul Tellez and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and two nieces, Sandra Johnson and Bobbie Joe Johnson. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11-12pm. Holy rosary will then begin at 12pm with Sandra Guerrero officiating. Funeral mass will then begin at 1pm at St Genevieve's Catholic Church with Father, Theophine Okafor officiating. Cremation will then take place at Terrazas Crematory. Serving as pallbearers are Raul Tellez, Isaiah Tellez, Adam Marrujo, Andres Marrujo, Roger Gonzalez and Frankie Moreno. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
