Services
Rolling Oaks Funeral Home
400 FREEPORT PKWY
Coppell, TX 75019
(972) 745-1638
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St.Anthony's Church
Anthony, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Ortega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda M. Ortega

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda M. Ortega Obituary
Yolanda M Ortega

Coppell - Yolanda passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11/13/19 surrounded by her loving family. Yolanda was born and raised in Anthony NM. Yolanda lived nearly all of her life in Anthony NM but for a few years in Las Cruces NM and most recently in Coppell TX. Yolanda was a wonderful wife to her husband the love of her life until his passing, a homemaker all her life raising two sons and helped raise numerous nieces and nephews as she was fondly known as "Auntie Mom" by everyone in the family. She was a devout Catholic and not a day went by where she wasn't saying her daily prayers. Yolanda touched many people's hearts, was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Aurora C Madrid, her husband Ismael Ortega Sr, her daughter Yvette Ortega and her daughter in law Cheri Ortega. She is survived by two sons Ismael Ortega Jr. from Plano Tx, Kim Ortega from Coppell Tx, grandsons Justin Blake, Brandon, Dylan and granddaughter Kaylee, sisters Elisa Jaquez, Emma Tellez, Mary Helen Pena and brothers John L. Madrid, and Oscar G. Madrid along with numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be on Saturday 11/30/19 at 9:30 am at St.Anthony's Church in Anthony NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rolling Oaks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -