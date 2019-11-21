|
|
Yolanda M Ortega
Coppell - Yolanda passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11/13/19 surrounded by her loving family. Yolanda was born and raised in Anthony NM. Yolanda lived nearly all of her life in Anthony NM but for a few years in Las Cruces NM and most recently in Coppell TX. Yolanda was a wonderful wife to her husband the love of her life until his passing, a homemaker all her life raising two sons and helped raise numerous nieces and nephews as she was fondly known as "Auntie Mom" by everyone in the family. She was a devout Catholic and not a day went by where she wasn't saying her daily prayers. Yolanda touched many people's hearts, was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Aurora C Madrid, her husband Ismael Ortega Sr, her daughter Yvette Ortega and her daughter in law Cheri Ortega. She is survived by two sons Ismael Ortega Jr. from Plano Tx, Kim Ortega from Coppell Tx, grandsons Justin Blake, Brandon, Dylan and granddaughter Kaylee, sisters Elisa Jaquez, Emma Tellez, Mary Helen Pena and brothers John L. Madrid, and Oscar G. Madrid along with numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be on Saturday 11/30/19 at 9:30 am at St.Anthony's Church in Anthony NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019