Yolanda "Yoli" S. Marin
- - "Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, for what God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus." Philippians 3:13,14
Yolanda "Yoli" S. Marin passed on into paradise at her home surrounded by loving family on July 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Bonita Green and son Sonny (Marin) Serna. As that of granddaughters, Angelica, Chelsea, Ericka Green and Alyssa Marin. As well of many nieces and nephews. Brothers, Jose (Sonny) Altamirano and Randy Telles. She is preceded in death by her mother Margret Zepeda, brothers, and sister Pete, Daniel, Julie Zepeda, Ray Telles, and a son William "Billy" Hayes. She was humble, independent, and a very hard-working woman. She was in the real-estate business where she showed what is was to be an entrepreneur, succeeding at many of her goals and dreams. Being a devout Christian, she leaves with us her favorite scripture "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13 Services in her remembrance will be held at 305 N San Pedro on Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 pm with Rev. Hector Vega residing. God Bless…
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019