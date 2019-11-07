|
Ysidra Morales (Chira) Leos
I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in His arms, We have you in our hearts.
Ysidra Morales Leos (Chira), 86, was called to her heavenly home on November 2, 2019. She is survived by her loving sons Leo, Frank, Jerry and Joel Leos. Daughters Yolanda Ramos (Ralph), Grace Barraza (Bert), Cecilia Quezada (Ricky), Rita Almaraz (Jesus), Elva Baeza (David +) and Yvonne Fino (Frank+). She was Nana to 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Several nieces and nephews. Ysidra is preceded in death by her parents Rita F.and Jesus Morales, her husband Francisco (Kiko) Leos Sr. son Victor Leos and her sibilings.
Pallbearers will be her granddaughters Cathy Cano, Erica Barraza, Genevieve Martin, Loretta Perez, Yvette Portillo, Francesca Madrid, Stephanie Campa, Jacqueline Carnero, and Graciela Estrada. Honorary Pallbearers will be Martin, Frank III, and Alex Leos, Ralph Ramos, Bert Barraza, Ricky Quezada, Jesus Almaraz, Danny Portillo, Mathew Fino, Isaac Quezada, and Cris Estrada.
The Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln St. Anthony, NM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019