1/1
Yvonne Mireille Esker
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Mireille Esker

Las Cruces - YVONNE MIREILLE MARTELLIERE ESKER, age 99, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at La Posada Assisted Living. Born December 2, 1920 in London, England to Leon and Hilda D'Egville Martelliere, Yvonne was a part time administrative assistant and a loving, caring, devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of the Mesilla Valley Folk Dancers, The French Club and the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Elisabeth Rauschenberger (Richard) of Hillsboro and Josette Ponteri (Raymond) of Las Cruces; a brother, Jean Martelliere of Paris, France. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Cassie, Aimee and Chad, nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Donald A. Esker on August 19, 2009 and other family members.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and masks are required. Thank you.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved