Yvonne Mireille Esker
Las Cruces - YVONNE MIREILLE MARTELLIERE ESKER, age 99, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at La Posada Assisted Living. Born December 2, 1920 in London, England to Leon and Hilda D'Egville Martelliere, Yvonne was a part time administrative assistant and a loving, caring, devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of the Mesilla Valley Folk Dancers, The French Club and the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Elisabeth Rauschenberger (Richard) of Hillsboro and Josette Ponteri (Raymond) of Las Cruces; a brother, Jean Martelliere of Paris, France. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Cassie, Aimee and Chad, nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Donald A. Esker on August 19, 2009 and other family members.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and masks are required. Thank you.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com