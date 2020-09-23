Abner S. Kauffman
Myerstown - Abner S. Kauffman, age 83, left this earth to go home to his Savior on September 22, 2020 while surrounded by his family. He was born is Strasburg, PA on June 27, 1937. On December 8, 1960, he married Anna K. Lantz of Reistville, PA. He was a beloved husband and father whose honest walk with God touched many lives and inspired his family to seek truth and walk in the Spirit. An innovative jack-of-all-trades, he farmed for many years, worked as a manager of Star Silo, and, with the help of his wife and family, established Little Barn Bake Shop and later Little Barn Discount Groceries in Bedford, PA. After retirement, he enjoyed raising goats and Black Angus cattle. He was an avid reader, particularly enjoying Jewish history and church history. He was an evangelist at heart. One of his greatest joys was preaching the Word, interspersed with stories of real life events. He served as a pastor at Christian Light Fellowship in Bedford, PA for many years. In 2016, he and Anna moved to Myerstown, PA where he was an active member of Shalom Bible Fellowship in Shartlesville, PA. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Michael L. and Lydianne (Coblentz) Kauffman of Mifflinburg, PA; Sarah Ann and Titus Peachey of Harmony, NC; Katherine M. and Jeff Cook of Cooleemee, NC; Ida M. and Les Reinford of Lebanon, PA; Dorcas R. and Mark Troyer of Harmony, NC; Anna Joy and Gary Wurtz of Denver, PA; Violet Kauffman of Mifflinburg, PA; 42 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; siblings, Fannie S. widow of Rufus Peachey of Bellville, PA; Ida S. widow of Emanuel Esh of Quarryville, PA; Mamie S. and LeRoy Lantz of Myerstown, PA; Priscilla S. and Aaron Lantz of Myerstown, PA; Lydia S. and Elmer Fisher, Franklin County, PA; Roman S. and Mary (Troyer) Kauffman of Eureka, MT; Emanuel S. and Katie (Fisher) Kauffman of Myerstown, PA; Mary S. and Benuel Fisher of Myerstown, PA; Melvin S. and Anna Mary (Flaud) Kauffman of Wrightsville, GA; and two brothers-in-law, Ben Beiler and Elam Lapp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel K. and Eva R. Stoltzfus Kauffman; a brother, Michael S.; three sisters, Sadie S. Lapp, Bena S. Lantz, and Eva S. Beiler; three son-in-laws, David Yoder, Daniel Troyer and Nathan Kauffman; and grandson, Adrian Peachey. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 pm in Ephrata Business Center, 400 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. A viewing will be held on Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Center. Interment will be made in Shalom Bible Fellowship Cemetery, 5515 Hex Hwy, (Old US 22), Shartlesville, PA 19554.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burning Bush Mennonite Church, and mail to Lighthouse Publishing, P. O. Box 332, Bedford, PA 15522. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. in Schaefferstown, PA is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com