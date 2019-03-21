Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Swatara Mennonite Church
10 Camp Swatara Rd.
Myerstown, PA
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swatara Mennonite Church
10 Camp Swatara Rd.
Myerstown, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Swatara Mennonite Church
10 Camp Swatara Rd.
Myerstown, PA
Lebanon - Abram H. Faus, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. He was the wife of Florence W. Martin Faus. On May 31, they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Born on May 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Samuel W. and Anna Hernley Faus. He was a dairy farmer. Abram was a faithful member of Shirksville Mennonite Church in Fredericksburg and shared with many. His sense of humor was enjoyed by all, even to his last days. The little children always brought a smile on his face.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Allen husband of Carol Faus of Rock Stream, NY, Daniel husband of Lorraine Faus of Waterloo, NY, and Jon husband of Mary Faus of Reading; daughters Grace wife of Donald Hollinger of Myerstown, Esther wife of Kenneth Mast of Penn Yan, NY, Beth wife of Vernon Mast of Heron, MT, Rose wife of Nathan Overholt of Russellville, KY, and Elaine wife of Nelson Martin of Newmanstown; brother Samuel H. Faus of Manheim; sister Elizabeth Lehman of Owen, WI; forty-two grandchildren; and seventy-five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. A viewing will be on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service at Shirksville Mennonite Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
