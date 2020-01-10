|
Adam A. Fernsler, Jr.
Lebanon - Adam A. Fernsler, Jr., 83, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Bernadette A. (Nash) Fernsler. Born in Lebanon on June 17, 1936, Adam was a son of the late Adam and Elizabeth (Herr) Fernsler. His entire life was spent farming. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time at his camp in Potter County.
In addition to wife, he is survived by two children, Adam A. Fernsler, III, husband of Laura, and Mitchell K. Fernsler; a grandson, Marc; a great granddaughter, Lena; five step-children, Philip, James, and Joseph Rupponer, Bernadette Benninghoff, and Colette Rivera; 14 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great grandchildren; a sister, Esther Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Tuesday, January 14th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, followed by a service at 11:00am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adam's name may be made to St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020