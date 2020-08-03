1/
Adam D. Wagner
Adam D. Wagner

Lebanon - Adam D. Wagner, 88, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on Saturday, April 16, 1932 to the late Roger Wagner and Catherine Wagner nee Garman in Lebanon. He was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. Adam was a veteran and Master Sergeant in the Air Force for 22 years. After the Air Force he worked at various jobs, retiring from Murry's Steaks in 1985. Adam enjoyed helping family and friends whenever needed and enjoyed family get togethers. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce A. Wagner nee Rundell; sister Elva Boughter; brothers John Wagner, Paul Wagner and Richard Wagner. He is survived by brother Charles Wagner and wife Carole; sister Mary Troxell; daughter Judy Wagner; many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 451 E. Walnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
