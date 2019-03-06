Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ft. Indiantown Gap Building
10-104, Clement Ave. & Logan Road,
Annville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Indiantown Gap Building
10-104
Annville, PA
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
AmVets Post #293,
2074 Rt. PA-72
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
Adam J. Dunbar


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adam J. Dunbar Obituary
Adam J. Dunbar

Lebanon - Adam J. "Skinny" "Nancy" Dunbar, 34, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, November 27, 1984 to Greg A. Dunbar and Beverly Bretzman nee Salisbury in Carlisle. He was the Commander for AmVets Post #293, former member of the PA National Guard and was employed at Lowes as an Unload Associate. Adam enjoyed golf, pool, darts and cooking. Surviving are siblings Allen R. Dunbar, Garrett Linebaugh, Bryan Dunbar, Heather L. Linebaugh, Danielle Linebaugh; nephew Keaghan Dunbar; grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins; step-mother Kimberly Dunbar. Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Ft. Indiantown Gap Building 10-104, Clement Ave. & Logan Road, Annville. Memorial services will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ft. Indiantown Gap Building 10-104 with a social following the service. A wake will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00PM at AmVets Post #293, 2074 Rt. PA-72, Lebanon. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.fisherhouse.org or www.k9sforwarriors.org. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
