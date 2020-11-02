1/1
Adam Kline Jr.
Adam Kline, Jr.

Newmanstown - Adam Kline, Jr. 86, of Newmanstown, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Londonderry Village, Palmyra. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. Lancaster Kline who died on April 22, 2020. He was born in Manheim on December 30, 1933, a son of the late Adam Kline Sr. and Mae Flory Kline. Adam was employed as a farmer and livestock dealer and later drove truck for Carlos Leffler for 21 years. He was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren. Adam loved to ride his motorcycle with his retiree friends; hunt in Potter County, enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He is survived by children, Rickie Kline of Newmanstown; Jeffrey Kline of Lititz, Kim Whitmoyer and husband Michael of Newmanstown; grandsons, Adam John Kline, III and Brandon Whitmoyer; sisters, Melva Ebersole of Elizabethtown and Miriam "Dolly" Hoffman and husband Thomas of Newmanstown. He was preceded in death by sisters, Meida Leed, Dorothy Martin, Elva Horst, Kathryn Hess and Thelma DeBord. Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 am in the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Cemetery, E. Reistville Road, Myerstown. Family and friends may gather at the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown at 9:30 am to process to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, c/o Thomas Eberly, 320 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
