Adelene A. Stoddard
Lebanon - Adelene A. Stoddard, 94, of Lebanon and formerly of Sunbury, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Mark M. Stoddard.
Born in Grovania, Columbia Co., on October 23, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Frederic and Dorothy Welliver Dewalt. For several years she had worked at Boscov's. She was a member of the Sunbury Bible Church and had been an active member of the Sunbury Senior Citizens. Adelene enjoyed baking and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Petrea E. Stoddard of Olympia, WA, Earl M. husband of Gretchen Stoddard of Annville, Andrea A. wife of Randy Swope of Mt. Gretna and Scott A. Stoddard of Pittsfield, MA; sisters Elsie Kimbel of Danville and Carol Wyland of S. Williamsport; grandchildren Dan Stoddard, Mark Nunnally, Brent Swope and Alexis Baker and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth, John, Donald and Marlin Dewalt and a sister Arlene Furgeson
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Rd., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019