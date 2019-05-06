|
Agnes E. Miller
Lebanon - Agnes E. Miller, 88, of Lebanon, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lloyd E. "Cotton" Miller.
Born in Lebanon on August 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Nancy Wise Rudolph. Agnes graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1948, and went on to work for Hershey Foods. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Agnes enjoyed gardening, reading and taking care of her cats.
Surviving is a daughter Nancy Y. Paris of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren Jeremy Salsburg, husband of Laura, Micah Salsburg, husband of Krystal, Christopher Eckman IV, husband of Brianna and Susan Eckman Decker, wife of Nathan; great grandchildren Ethan, Lydia, Morgan, Margaux, Stephanie and Emily. She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Eckman III, and her siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 6, 2019