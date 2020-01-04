|
Alan K. Dazy
Annville - Alan K. Dazy, 76 of Annville, passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020, at his home in Annville. He was married to Nancy C. (Stewart) Dazy, his wife of 32 years.
Born in Windham, CT on March 19, 1943, he was the son of the late Emile and Edna (Mott) Dazy. Alan was an Electrical Lineman for Conrail for 33 years until his retirement. He attended the First Evangelical Congregational Church in Palmyra.
Al was a quiet, generous, loving man with a huge heart. He enjoyed watching old Cowboy movies, was a huge fan of Nascar and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially proud to see his grandson Mason follow in his footsteps and become an Electrical Lineman.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Michael Boyd of Delray Beach FL; daughters Victoria wife of Rex Moore of Annville and Sharon wife of David Brockett of CT; grandchildren Mason Moore, Sydney Moore, Bradee Boyd, Rylee Boyd and Alicia Brockett; one brother Richard and one sister Shirley.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020