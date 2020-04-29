|
|
Alan Tuck Etter
Lebanon - Alan Tuck Etter, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA. He was born at the same hospital on July 25, 1950 to the late Isabel and David Etter. After graduating in 1972 from Lambuth College, Jackson, Tennessee, as a History major, Alan began his business career at the Lebanon Valley News Company. As Vice President of the Newspaper Division, Alan played an integral role in growing the local Magazine, Book and Newspaper distribution company into a regional organization. If someone bought a newspaper at any local retailer in Central PA, it was Alan who made it happen 365 days a year. Alan served as treasurer of the Beth Israel Synagogue where he was a member of the executive committee for over 25 years. He also was a loyal, die-hard Phillies fan--during the good and bad times. Alan didn't have an enemy in the world. His presence put a smile on the face of anyone who had the good fortune to know him. He was especially helpful to people less fortunate than himself. He truly enjoyed people from all walks of life.
Alan is survived by his brother, Steven and his wife, Kristen; his nieces, Jami Friedman (Robert), Linz Haft (Eric), and Shelby O'Donnell (Patrick); his great-nephews, Tucker and Mason Friedman; and great-nieces, Clover and Indigo Haft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth Israel Synagogue, 411 S. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020