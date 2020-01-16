|
Albert Pardal Silva
Annville - Albert Pardal Silva, 79, of Annville, died Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of Doris Jean (Wilt) Silva.
Born in Newark, New Jersey on August 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Antonio P. and Nair (Pires) Silva. Albert was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a fan of Mopar race cars. He worked as a Union Carpenter for the Carpenter's Union in Lebanon, as well as Lowe's before his retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Paul Silva of Unionville, step-children George F. Bixler III of York and Jeanette F. Gullett of Hershey; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Antonio Silva, Jr. and Daniel Silva.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020