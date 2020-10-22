Alberta M. SimpsonMyerstown - Alberta M. Simpson, 79, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.She was the wife of John G. Simpson, who died May 30, 2002.Born in Philadelphia on November 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Henry, Jr. and Mildred M. (Swope) Fidler.Alberta was a graduate of Frankford High School, Philadelphia.She is survived by sons, Matthew, husband of Melanie Simpson, of Sinking Spring, Jeffrey, husband of Vicki Simpson, of Myerstown; stepsons, Michael, husband of Maureen Simpson, of Ocala, FL, Robert, husband of Ann Simpson, of Philadelphia; 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothea Jones, of Philadelphia; and three nephews. She was preceded in death by stepsons, Dennis Simpson, and John David Simpson; a brother, Clayton Fidler; and a nephew, Christopher Jones.Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.