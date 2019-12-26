|
Alberta M. "Bertie" Zimmerman
Lebanon - Alberta M. "Bertie" Zimmerman, 90, of Lebanon died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Glenn H. Zimmerman who died in 2013.
Born in Lebanon on September 13, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Gingrich Heller. She was employed as a Surgical Registered Nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
"Bertie" was a graduate of Annville High School and the Temple School of Nursing. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Campbelltown.
Surviving are two sons Michael P. husband of Grace Lyons of Jonestown, Andrew I. Zimmerman of Lebanon, and a granddaughter Amanda M. Rissler of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a grandson John Ordona and a sister Marie James.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Hill Church Cemetery, Cleona. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in her memory.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019