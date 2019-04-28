|
|
Aldine M. Bolen
Campbelltown - Aldine M. Bolen, 83, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Born January 14, 1936 in Osceola, Tioga County, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Preston) Dennis and also preceded in death by brothers Gale and Howard Dennis.
Retired from housekeeping at the Hershey Medical Center, she loved to do puzzles and play Bingo.
Surviving are her children Linda, wife of David Hugendubler of Hummelstown, Robert, Jr., husband of Jan Bolen of Palmyra, and David, husband of Joy Bolen of Lewisberry; brothers Walter, husband of Laverne Dennis and Richard Dennis; grandchildren Matthew, husband of Erin Hugendubler, Amanda Shradley, wife of Bryan Rohrbaugh, Melody, wife of John Graybill, and Debbie, wife of Matthew Watson; great grandchildren, who called her Hiney, Madison Shradley, Thaddeus Shradley, Talon Shradley, Chase Hugendubler, Chloe Hugendubler, Bensen Hugendubler, Deklan Hugendubler, Landon Graybill, and Wesley Graybill.
Private burial in Hummelstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019