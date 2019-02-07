|
Aleta Krick
Palmyra - Aleta Marie Krick, 79, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Masonic Village. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Harriet (Henry) Cake. She will be missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard E. Krick. Aleta graduated from Wilson High School in West Lawn. She was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up. She went on to work at Valley Animal Hospital for 31 years as a veterinary technician. She always had a love for animals. In her free time she enjoyed needlework of all types. Aleta was devoted to her granddaughter. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children: Todd Krick & wife Beth of Palmyra, Lori Ann Sisky & husband Dwayne of Houston, TX, and granddaughter Meredith Goulding & husband Timothy of Pittsburgh. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra, PA. 717-838-9211. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019