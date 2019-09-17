Services
Alethea B. Shurskis


1920 - 2019
Alethea B. Shurskis Obituary
Alethea B. Shurskis

Myerstown - Alethea B. Shurskis, 99, of Myerstown, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was the widow of Sigmund W. Shurskis, who died March 7, 1994.

Born in Bethlehem on May 25, 1920, She was a daughter of the late Dorothy C. (Strohmeier) and William J. Cliff.

Alethea was a 1937 grad. of Allentown HS; Received a BA Degree in 1941 from Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA.

She worked as a school teacher at Salisbury Twp. School District Allentown, for 13 years.

Alethea was a member of Lebanon Moravian Church who enjoyed quilting and needlework.

Alethea is survived by a daughter, Katie wife of Michael Mihalko, of Myerstown; sons, Jim Shurskis husband of Susan Gingrich of Tennessee, and Karl Shurskis husband of Alcira of North Carolina; 3 granddaughters, Jennifer, Andrea, and Marisa; brother, Thomas Cliff; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, William, & James Cliff; and a granddaughter, Danielle Shurskis.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11a.m. at Lebanon Moravian Church, 1115 Birch Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Moravian Church 1115 Birch Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
