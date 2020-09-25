Alexander N. Ginnetto, Jr.
Lebanon - Alexander N. Ginnetto, Jr., 68, of Lebanon, died Friday, September 25, 2020.
Born in Lebanon, PA on July 17, 1952, he was the son of the late Alexander N. Ginnetto, Sr. and Jane L. (Peiffer) Ginnetto.
A 1970 graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, he worked as a grinder at Quaker Alloy Myerstown., for many years.
Alexander was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed going to casino's and playing bingo.
Surviving are aunts, Kathleen Eisenhower & Christine Snook; cousin, Jennifer Eisenhower, and several other cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 N Weber St, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
Family request donations to American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or diabetes.org